Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered Blue Prism Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPRMF opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.47. Blue Prism Group has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $26.08.

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process assessment tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

