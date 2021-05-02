Bokf Na Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Bokf Na cut its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,065,000. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 81,017.9% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 22,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after buying an additional 22,685 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $9,172,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $9,043,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 51,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,486,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Morgan W. Davis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,133.28, for a total transaction of $1,699,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,713,789.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTM opened at $1,165.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $752.10 and a 1-year high of $1,267.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,165.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,057.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.58.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $24.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

