Bokf Na Increases Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,183 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $7.04 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average of $6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

