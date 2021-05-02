Bokf Na Raises Stock Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Bokf Na increased its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altice USA alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $97,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATUS opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 201.73 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.60.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATUS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.