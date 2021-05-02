Bokf Na Raises Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Bokf Na boosted its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in EQT were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in EQT by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 2,048.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.26. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.31 million. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EQT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

