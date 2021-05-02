Bokf Na Sells 381 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Bokf Na reduced its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,402 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Trex were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Trex by 1,412.7% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Trex by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 286.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in Trex in the 1st quarter valued at $1,720,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $107.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 74.73 and a beta of 1.46. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.18 and a 1 year high of $110.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.63 and its 200-day moving average is $88.17.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,280 shares of company stock worth $1,860,572 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TREX shares. Truist raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.53.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

