Bokf Na Trims Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Bokf Na decreased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 62.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,649 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Workday were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.04.

WDAY opened at $247.00 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $144.81 and a one year high of $282.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of -132.08 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $254.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,155,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $1,489,741.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,255 shares of company stock worth $113,608,400 over the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

