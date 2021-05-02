BOLT Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $179,590.00 (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One BOLT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BOLT has a total market cap of $11.20 million and approximately $179,590.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BOLT has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BOLT Profile

BOLT (CRYPTO:BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

Buying and Selling BOLT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

