BonusCloud (BXC) Price Tops $0.0005

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One BonusCloud coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. BonusCloud has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $46,019.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00069338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00019341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00071525 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.82 or 0.00866543 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00096463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00047402 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,906.61 or 0.08627441 BTC.

About BonusCloud

BonusCloud (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,109,383,414 coins. BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

