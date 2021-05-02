Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Short Interest Update

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the March 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 46.0 days.
Shares of Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund stock remained flat at $$10.55 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.44. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.91.
About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund
