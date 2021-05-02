Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Short Interest Update

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the March 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 46.0 days.

Shares of Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund stock remained flat at $$10.55 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.44. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.91.

Get Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund alerts:

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants. As of January 1, 2021, the company's franchise system consisted of 387 restaurants in Canada. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.