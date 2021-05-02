botXcoin Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges (BOTX)

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. botXcoin has a market capitalization of $394.15 million and $287,564.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One botXcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, botXcoin has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00069432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00074100 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.29 or 0.00850764 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00096613 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00048210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,972.59 or 0.08753592 BTC.

botXcoin Profile

botXcoin is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 coins. botXcoin’s official website is botxcoin.com . The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog . botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @botxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO). “

botXcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire botXcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase botXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

