Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 342,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.4% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $56,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ stock opened at $162.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $428.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.18.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.