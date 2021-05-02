Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Invests $200,000 in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 235.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLED opened at $223.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.16 and a 200 day moving average of $225.83. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $137.30 and a twelve month high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $141.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

OLED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.13.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

