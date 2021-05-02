Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Invests $134,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,460.49.

GOOGL opened at $2,353.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,296.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,168.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1,906.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

