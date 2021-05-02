BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
BRSD stock opened at GBX 23 ($0.30) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 21.72. The firm has a market cap of £26.51 million and a PE ratio of -0.04. BrandShield Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 18.25 ($0.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 34 ($0.44).
About BrandShield Systems
