Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Trading Down 10.6%

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) was down 10.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.02 and last traded at $19.02. Approximately 15,603 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 282,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank cut Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Braskem in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.90.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($1.00). Braskem had a negative return on equity of 962.43% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Braskem S.A. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Braskem by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Braskem by 21.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem in the fourth quarter worth about $1,802,000. 0.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braskem Company Profile (NYSE:BAK)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

