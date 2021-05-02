Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Short Interest Up 48.1% in April

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the March 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RIINF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.11. 76,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,742. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The company has a market cap of $19.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.16. Braveheart Resources has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.13.

Braveheart Resources Company Profile

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for base and precious metals primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal project is Bull River Mine, which is located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia. The company was formerly known as Rainbow Resources Inc and changed its name to Braveheart Resources Inc in November 2014.

