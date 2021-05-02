Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Short Interest Up 48.1% in April

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the March 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
RIINF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.11. 76,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,742. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The company has a market cap of $19.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.16. Braveheart Resources has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.13.
Braveheart Resources Company Profile
