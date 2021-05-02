Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.85.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $67.13 on Thursday. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $78.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.29. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 102,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $7,266,555.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,920,120.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Badgley sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $35,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,252 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,369 in the last ninety days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,857,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $501,056,000 after acquiring an additional 677,698 shares during the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,497,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,715,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 902,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,063,000 after acquiring an additional 447,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 5,473.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 267,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,110,000 after acquiring an additional 262,300 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

