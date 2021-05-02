Brokerages Anticipate Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Will Post Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will announce earnings per share of $2.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.28. Arista Networks reported earnings of $2.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year earnings of $10.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.90 to $10.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.89 to $12.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $648.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.76 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.41.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $231,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166 shares in the company, valued at $51,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $748,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,966,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,207 shares of company stock worth $26,647,723. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 127,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its stake in Arista Networks by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 10,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,897,000. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,075,000. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $7.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $315.17. 538,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,978. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks has a one year low of $192.96 and a one year high of $326.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $304.55 and its 200 day moving average is $286.02.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Earnings History and Estimates for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

