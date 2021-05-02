Brokerages Anticipate Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $225.85 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) will announce $225.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $229.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $224.07 million. Bio-Techne posted sales of $194.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full-year sales of $881.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $877.60 million to $892.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $994.97 million, with estimates ranging from $975.25 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bio-Techne.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH traded down $6.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $427.49. 170,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,481. The business’s 50 day moving average is $400.31 and its 200-day moving average is $343.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $204.47 and a 1-year high of $444.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total transaction of $319,694.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,240.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECH. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bio-Techne (TECH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.