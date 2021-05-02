Brokerages Anticipate Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $268.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will post $268.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $264.26 million to $271.40 million. Camden Property Trust posted sales of $250.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

CPT stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,846. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.68. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $80.79 and a 1-year high of $121.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.87%.

In other news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,407.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 120.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

