Brokerages Anticipate Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.08 Million

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to report sales of $29.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.20 million and the lowest is $3.60 million. Denali Therapeutics posted sales of $3.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 707.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $143.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.50 million to $330.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $80.00 million, with estimates ranging from $17.45 million to $150.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $2.00. The company had revenue of $316.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.98 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.63.

NASDAQ:DNLI traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.44. 348,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,224. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $93.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.43.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 2,216,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $144,091,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $154,137.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,466,163 shares of company stock worth $159,691,322. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,295,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after buying an additional 37,945 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,190,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,056,000 after buying an additional 1,363,078 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 234,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,617,000 after purchasing an additional 106,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

