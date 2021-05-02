Brokerages Anticipate Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Analysts expect Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to report $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. Dillard’s posted sales of $786.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full year sales of $5.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dillard’s.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on DDS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

DDS stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.91. The company had a trading volume of 272,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,277. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 0.80. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 14.39%.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $45,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,698. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter worth $753,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter worth $272,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter worth $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter worth $917,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

