Brokerages Anticipate Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) to Announce $0.83 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) will announce $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.89. Fox Factory posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $262.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.61 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.57.

Shares of Fox Factory stock traded down $3.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.23. 376,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,145. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.23, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.97 and its 200-day moving average is $115.78. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $166.88.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $579,349.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,658,736.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $7,066,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 2,013.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,390,000 after buying an additional 499,175 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,546,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,011,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,950,000 after buying an additional 191,349 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,968,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,216,000 after purchasing an additional 168,684 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 646,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,386,000 after purchasing an additional 135,615 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

