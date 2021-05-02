Brokerages Anticipate German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to Announce $0.62 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. German American Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 25.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded German American Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ GABC traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,319. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.76. German American Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $51.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

In other news, Director U Butch Klem sold 4,750 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $223,915.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee A. Mitchell sold 15,198 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $746,069.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,732.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,037 shares of company stock worth $1,460,714. Company insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in German American Bancorp by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

