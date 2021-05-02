Brokerages Anticipate Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to announce sales of $73.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.90 million and the lowest is $66.40 million. Monarch Casino & Resort reported sales of $15.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 384.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year sales of $312.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $299.10 million to $324.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $378.40 million, with estimates ranging from $364.30 million to $388.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Monarch Casino & Resort.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.54%.

MCRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:MCRI traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,578. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.94 and a beta of 1.66.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,721,000 after buying an additional 70,997 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 878,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,792,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter worth approximately $599,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 221,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,572,000 after acquiring an additional 46,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.