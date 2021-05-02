Brokerages Anticipate PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Will Post Earnings of -$1.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will announce earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.20). PTC Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.80) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.00) to ($5.80). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.11) to $1.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.18). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.19% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. The firm had revenue of $118.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.47 million.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.91.

In related news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 541 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $30,815.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,509.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,968 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $112,097.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,742.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,288 shares of company stock worth $351,256. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

PTC Therapeutics stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.21. The stock had a trading volume of 887,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,988. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $70.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.19.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

