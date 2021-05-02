Brokerages Expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for comScore’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). comScore also reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that comScore will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.98 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 15.53% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upgraded comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut comScore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th.

In related news, insider William Paul Livek acquired 116,987 shares of comScore stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $422,323.07. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 911,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,247.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCOR. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in comScore in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,178,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of comScore during the first quarter worth $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of comScore during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of comScore by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 122,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 15,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of comScore in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCOR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.69. The stock had a trading volume of 412,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,728. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05. comScore has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.10.

About comScore

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

