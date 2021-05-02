Brokerages Expect Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Will Post Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) will announce earnings per share of $1.90 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.05 and the lowest is $1.77. Eli Lilly and posted earnings per share of $1.89 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full year earnings of $7.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $9.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

NYSE:LLY traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $182.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,103,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,104,958. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $218.00.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,463,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,728 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,845,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,324,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

