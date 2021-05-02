Brokerages Expect Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Will Post Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) will announce earnings per share of $1.90 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.05 and the lowest is $1.77. Eli Lilly and posted earnings per share of $1.89 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full year earnings of $7.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $9.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

NYSE:LLY traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $182.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,103,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,104,958. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $218.00.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,463,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,728 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,845,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,324,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eli Lilly and (LLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.