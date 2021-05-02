Brokerages Expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.81. Glacier Bancorp posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GBCI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBCI traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.95. 431,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Glacier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $67.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 52.10%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

