Brokerages Expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.81 Million

Equities analysts expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) to report sales of $44.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for JFrog’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.50 million to $45.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that JFrog will report full-year sales of $202.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $200.00 million to $204.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $264.49 million, with estimates ranging from $255.00 million to $273.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $42.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.48 million.

FROG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Summit Insights raised shares of JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

NASDAQ FROG opened at $49.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.48. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $41.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.20.

In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $823,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,641,137 shares in the company, valued at $371,694,516.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $1,152,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 367,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,213,548.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 633,366 shares of company stock worth $42,043,581 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of JFrog by 531.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

