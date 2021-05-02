Brokerages Expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Will Announce Earnings of $2.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to announce $2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.43. Johnson & Johnson reported earnings of $1.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year earnings of $9.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $9.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.02 to $10.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

JNJ traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.73. 9,079,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,169,740. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The company has a market cap of $428.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $4,370,566,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $1,126,076,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,229 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 574.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,557,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,651 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

