Brokerages Expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Will Announce Earnings of $2.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will report earnings per share of $2.34 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lennar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.29 and the highest is $2.37. Lennar reported earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year earnings of $10.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.39 to $12.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.74 to $12.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.35.

LEN stock opened at $103.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.01. The company has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $106.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,808,394.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 197,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,974,000 after buying an additional 39,452 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

