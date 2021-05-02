Brokerages Expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to Post $3.57 EPS

Equities research analysts expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to report earnings of $3.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.09 to $4.04. M&T Bank posted earnings of $1.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full year earnings of $13.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.20 to $14.54. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.16 to $12.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS.

MTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.56.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $157.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.36. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $85.09 and a 1-year high of $164.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

In other news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,270.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,405,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,610 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $174,481,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,706,000 after purchasing an additional 930,426 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 515,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,629,000 after purchasing an additional 272,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 475,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,482,000 after purchasing an additional 207,577 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

