Brokerages Expect Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) to Post $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) will report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Perspecta’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Perspecta posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Perspecta will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Perspecta.

Get Perspecta alerts:

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Perspecta had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a positive return on equity of 23.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Perspecta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.84.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRSP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Perspecta in the 4th quarter valued at $42,195,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Perspecta by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,658,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,932,000 after buying an additional 725,566 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Perspecta in the 4th quarter valued at $457,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in Perspecta in the 1st quarter valued at $12,840,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Perspecta by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,674,000 after buying an additional 360,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRSP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,326,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.46. Perspecta has a 12-month low of $17.36 and a 12-month high of $29.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day moving average is $26.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Perspecta’s payout ratio is presently 13.66%.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perspecta (PRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.