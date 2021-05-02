Brokerages Expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to Post -$0.74 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will report earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.86) and the highest is ($0.55). Ryman Hospitality Properties reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 225.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $5.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $126.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.35 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.70.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $111,519.17. Also, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $209,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,604.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 25.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

RHP stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.65. The company had a trading volume of 341,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.79. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $86.58.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.