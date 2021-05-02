Brokerages Expect SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) will post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for SeaChange International’s earnings. SeaChange International posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaChange International will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SeaChange International.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 48.18% and a negative return on equity of 25.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th.

In other news, Chairman Robert M. Pons purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 407,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in SeaChange International by 427.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 559,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 453,602 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in SeaChange International by 201.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 159,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 106,658 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in SeaChange International by 40.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SeaChange International by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 46,181 shares in the last quarter. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEAC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,287,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,323,933. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. SeaChange International has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $2.99.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaChange International (SEAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.