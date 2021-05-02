Brokerages Expect Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) to Announce -$0.21 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings. Tenax Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tenax Therapeutics.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.46).

Tenax Therapeutics stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.73. The company has a market cap of $28.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.46. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $3.68.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing low cardiac output syndrome.

