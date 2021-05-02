Brokerages Set Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target at $3,953.82

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4,100.94.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,950.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,896,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Amazon.com by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $77,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,708,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,467.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,226.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,199.49. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,256.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

