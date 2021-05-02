Brokerages Set Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target at $34.81

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.81.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FINGF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Finning International from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Finning International from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Finning International from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of FINGF stock opened at $26.11 on Thursday. Finning International has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $27.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.31.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

