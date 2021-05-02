Brokerages Set Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Target Price at GBX 271.57

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 271.57 ($3.55).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

LGEN opened at GBX 272.40 ($3.56) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £16.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 281.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 256.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 761.47, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 176.30 ($2.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 299.20 ($3.91).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a GBX 12.64 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $4.93. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

In related news, insider Jeff Davies sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 279 ($3.65), for a total value of £14,100.66 ($18,422.60). Also, insider Toby Strauss acquired 1,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.20) per share, with a total value of £2,751.35 ($3,594.66). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,959 shares of company stock worth $774,753 and sold 295,085 shares worth $86,590,164.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.