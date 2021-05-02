Brokerages Set Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Target Price at $37.17

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.17.

OBNK has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Origin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 382.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.73. 145,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,284. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Origin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.29.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.54%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.