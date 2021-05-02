Brokerages Set Rotork plc (LON:ROR) PT at GBX 334.44

Rotork plc (LON:ROR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 344.38 ($4.50).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROR. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Rotork from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Rotork from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

LON:ROR opened at GBX 344.60 ($4.50) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 32.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 362.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 332.66. Rotork has a fifty-two week low of GBX 233.20 ($3.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.26.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. This is a positive change from Rotork’s previous dividend of $3.90. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Rotork’s payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

In related news, insider Kevin Hostetler sold 129,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.77), for a total transaction of £472,769.90 ($617,676.90).

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

