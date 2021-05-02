Brokerages Set Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) Price Target at €112.50

Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €112.50 ($132.35).

A number of brokerages have commented on SIX2. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of SIX2 stock opened at €115.40 ($135.76) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €110.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of €97.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and a PE ratio of -162.99. Sixt has a twelve month low of €53.10 ($62.47) and a twelve month high of €120.20 ($141.41). The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.99.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

