Brokerages Set Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) Price Target at €112.50

Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €112.50 ($132.35).

A number of brokerages have commented on SIX2. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Get Sixt alerts:

Shares of SIX2 stock opened at €115.40 ($135.76) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €110.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of €97.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and a PE ratio of -162.99. Sixt has a twelve month low of €53.10 ($62.47) and a twelve month high of €120.20 ($141.41). The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.99.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.