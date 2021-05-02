Brokers Issue Forecasts for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Asbury Automotive Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.45 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.63. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $17.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.07 EPS.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ABG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.89.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $198.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.95. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $233.58.

In other news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 4,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total value of $773,723.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,335.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Juanita T. James sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,655 shares of company stock worth $5,393,962 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 299.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,347,000 after acquiring an additional 61,523 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

