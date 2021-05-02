Brunswick (NYSE:BC) PT Raised to $122.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $109.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BC. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.47.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of BC opened at $107.13 on Friday. Brunswick has a one year low of $42.78 and a one year high of $109.18. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.87.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 2,114.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.