BTB Real Estate Investment Trust’s (BTB.UN) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

National Bank Financial reissued their sector perform rating on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$4.25 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$4.25 price target on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$4.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.96, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.70. The firm has a market cap of C$250.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.04. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$2.72 and a 1 year high of C$4.38.

About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.