BTC Lite (BTCL) Market Capitalization Tops $118,104.51

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 1st. BTC Lite has a market cap of $118,104.51 and $71.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BTC Lite coin can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00070857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00019785 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $496.76 or 0.00865111 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00065932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00096081 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00047052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About BTC Lite

BTC Lite is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite . BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @BTCliteofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

BTC Lite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

