BTC Lite Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $288.00 (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 2nd. BTC Lite has a market cap of $138,344.53 and $288.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTC Lite coin can currently be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BTC Lite has traded 53.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BTC Lite alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00070115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00019498 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00072643 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.32 or 0.00849689 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00097292 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00047967 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,899.50 or 0.08613470 BTC.

About BTC Lite

BTC Lite (BTCL) is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @BTCliteofficial . The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org . BTC Lite’s official message board is medium.com/@btclite . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTC Lite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTC Lite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.