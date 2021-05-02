Buckhead Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,015 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Graco by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $4,153,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $393,720.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,929 shares of company stock valued at $13,330,699. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GGG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

GGG stock opened at $76.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.95 and a 200-day moving average of $70.26. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.79 and a 12-month high of $78.29.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

